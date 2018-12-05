Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Informa (INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 996 ($13.01) price target (up from GBX 992 ($12.96)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Informa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 870.67 ($11.38).

LON:INF opened at GBX 694 ($9.07) on Wednesday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 773 ($10.10).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

