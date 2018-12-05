Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $17.85 million and $177,866.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00018189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bittylicious and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.03668238 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008071 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009003 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.01618628 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,080,486 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, HitBTC, WEX, Livecoin, BX Thailand, Bitsane, YoBit, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

