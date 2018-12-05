Penguin Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,234.00 (PENG)

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Penguin Coin has a market capitalization of $328,194.00 and $2,234.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last week, Penguin Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.02301368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00161519 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00186320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.10007389 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Penguin Coin Profile

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,723,612,198 coins and its circulating supply is 5,723,612,198 coins. The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Penguin Coin is penguincoin.io. Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin.

Penguin Coin Coin Trading

Penguin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penguin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

