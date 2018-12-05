Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.78. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs.

