People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 1,188 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3,351.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 529,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 655.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after acquiring an additional 521,397 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,766,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 489.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 320,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.31.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

