People s United Financial Inc. Has $6.37 Million Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2,784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

ACN opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total value of $200,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,354.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

