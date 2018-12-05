PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 on January 7th

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.9275 per share on Monday, January 7th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Shares of PEP opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

