Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 6,303.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 731,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 719,782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 177,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Oracle by 35.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,941 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 61.5% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 103,124 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

