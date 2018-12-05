PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Director Sells $454,750.00 in Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Director Alexis P. Michas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $454,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PKI opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.72 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Cleveland Research raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/perkinelmer-inc-pki-director-sells-454750-00-in-stock.html.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.