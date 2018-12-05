Pershing Gold (PGLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Pershing Gold Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties primarily in Nevada. The Company focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado. “

Get Pershing Gold alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pershing Gold from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pershing Gold in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pershing Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:PGLC opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.23. Pershing Gold has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Pershing Gold will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pershing Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Pershing Gold worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pershing Gold (PGLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.