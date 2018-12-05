Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 330,850 Shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple (KXI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,850 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple were worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

