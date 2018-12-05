Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 18,600 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 61,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STI opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Edward Jones raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SunTrust Banks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank and financial holding company that engages in the provision of financial services. It offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Wholesale, and Corporate Other.

