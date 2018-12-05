Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 5,212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Healthequity from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.81%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $348,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,027,400 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

