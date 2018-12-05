Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (PCI) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PCI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,502. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $24.65.
In other Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund news, insider Thomas J. Otterbein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $111,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.
Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.