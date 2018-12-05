Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0558 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PMX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 144,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,184. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III

There is no company description available for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III.

