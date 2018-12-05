Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Shares Down 10.9%

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES)’s share price traded down 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. 590,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 740,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $149.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the second quarter worth $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 154.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

