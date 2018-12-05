Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Trading Down 5%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $145.01 and last traded at $145.68. Approximately 1,654,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,543,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.38.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $783,866,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,217,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,351,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,381 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,019.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 514,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $89,647,000 after acquiring an additional 498,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,764,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

