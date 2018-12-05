Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued on Sunday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $5.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.03. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

NYSE PM opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

