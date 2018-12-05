Plancorp LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Stock

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.83. 116,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,815. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

