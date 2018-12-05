Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.47. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 72,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 964.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 157,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,892,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

