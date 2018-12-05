PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 52,306 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 37.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $422,615.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

