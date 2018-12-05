PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.98 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 92.3% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $96,070,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $34,898,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,414,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,422,000 after purchasing an additional 549,161 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,591,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,211,000 after purchasing an additional 540,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other news, Director Chris Tong bought 2,200 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -846.51%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

