PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILF. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 43,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,000,000.

Shares of ILF opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

