Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Trading Down 5.7%

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 1,349,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,365,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.46. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 1,020.52%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 270.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 119.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 207,358 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 269,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,901 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/portola-pharmaceuticals-ptla-trading-down-5-7.html.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.