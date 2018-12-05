Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact NetGear (NTGR) Share Price

Press coverage about NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) has trended positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NetGear earned a daily sentiment score of 2.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 854,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,616. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.08. NetGear has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. NetGear had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $400.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on shares of NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,229.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $857,298.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,765.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

