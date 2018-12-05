PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Receives $21.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on PQG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on PQ Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PQ Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

In other PQ Group news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 4,739 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $84,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,654 shares of company stock worth $1,476,526 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,994,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 177,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 152,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. PQ Group has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $18.69.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

