Premier Asset Management Group PLC (PAM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.30 Per Share

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of PAM stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Wednesday. Premier Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.53).
In other news, insider William Longden Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,928.26).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Premier Asset Management Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 297 ($3.88) target price on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.
About Premier Asset Management Group
Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.
