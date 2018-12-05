Proequities Inc. Invests $225,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Stock

Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,382.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after buying an additional 240,306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,177,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after buying an additional 330,562 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 206.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

