Proequities Inc. Invests $365,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Stock

Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 69,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/proequities-inc-invests-365000-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-eafe-etf-efav-stock.html.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.