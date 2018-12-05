Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 450.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after acquiring an additional 323,802 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,715,000 after acquiring an additional 60,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,642 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $104.97 and a one year high of $125.36.

WARNING: “Proequities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/proequities-inc-takes-position-in-vanguard-extended-market-etf-vxf.html.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.