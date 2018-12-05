Propy Price Reaches $0.14 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $207,262.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00003784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.02371930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00158146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00186645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.09829295 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,006,067 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Propy’s official website is propy.com.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.