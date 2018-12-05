ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF) Position Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.18% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 97.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $559,000.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

