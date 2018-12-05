Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post $89.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.40 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $85.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $355.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $356.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $369.82 million, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $374.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

PFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 224,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,182,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,781,000 after acquiring an additional 147,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

