PRS Reit (PRSR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.50

Shares of PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 132778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th.

About PRS Reit (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

