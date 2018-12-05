Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 60,740 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 268.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,740 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,138,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 22,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,490.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $821,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

NYSE:DECK opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 23.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 60,740 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/prudential-financial-inc-acquires-60740-shares-of-deckers-outdoor-corp-deck.html.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.