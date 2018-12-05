Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.21 Million Holdings in UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of UniFirst worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 43.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 30.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 743.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $335,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,110. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.77. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $143.68 and a 1-year high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The textile maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of UniFirst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

