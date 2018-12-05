Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 529.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amgen by 31.8% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.68.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

