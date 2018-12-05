PVH (PVH) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Buckingham Research

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective cut by analysts at Buckingham Research from $176.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.10.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH opened at $107.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. PVH has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PVH by 4.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PVH by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 4.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.