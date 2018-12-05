Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Cut by William Blair

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton Vance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $435.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.02 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

EV stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EV. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 525.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $261,313.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,100.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

