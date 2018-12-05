Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Increased by Analyst

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Zagg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zagg’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZAGG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zagg from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

ZAGG stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Zagg has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $279.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Zagg had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Zagg in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zagg in the second quarter worth about $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zagg by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zagg by 15.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Zagg in the second quarter worth about $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 198,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,334.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

