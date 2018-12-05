Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Increased by SunTrust Banks (MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $221.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MMSI. Sidoti set a $79.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Shares of MMSI opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $322,306.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $546,033.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,593 shares of company stock worth $2,501,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

