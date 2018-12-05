Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Reduced by Analyst

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Noble Energy in a research report issued on Monday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

NBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Noble Energy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

NBL stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5,125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,365,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,352,556,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,861,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $494,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,102,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,770,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $626,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 888.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,808,942 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

