Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Quaker Chemical worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,810,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,323,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 22,999.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 817,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 363,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $197.83 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $222.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

In other news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby sold 3,015 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $609,180.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Laininger sold 5,187 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $1,048,137.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/quaker-chemical-corp-kwr-stake-lowered-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.