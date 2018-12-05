Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Loews Co. (L)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1,286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Loews by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Loews by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Loews by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $109,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $73,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $32,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of L stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Loews’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

