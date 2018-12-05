Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

