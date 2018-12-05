Quartix (QTX) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Quartix (LON:QTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of QTX opened at GBX 261 ($3.41) on Tuesday. Quartix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.42).

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; navigation between vehicle tracking reports; daily vehicle tracking logs; route map display; vehicle list, live tracking, and trip data services; timesheet reports; driving style reports; monitoring fleet utilization in real time; fleet management; geofence; and customized tracking solutions and services.

