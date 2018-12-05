Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research report released on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $121.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Argus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.19.

NYSE:DGX opened at $89.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

