Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Five Below by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Five Below by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.82 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $416,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,022 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Dougherty & Co lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Five Below to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.59.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

