Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Conn’s Inc (CONN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 807.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $398,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 53.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Schofman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $885.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.87. Conn’s Inc has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.59 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

