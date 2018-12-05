Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in CSG Systems International by 28.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 137,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 188.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,737 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 441.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 138,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 113,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 468,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

CSGS stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.87 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

